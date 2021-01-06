GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

A number of research firms have commented on GCMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

