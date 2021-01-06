GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP.L) (LON:GCP) Hits New 12-Month High at $141.40

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP.L) (LON:GCP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 141.40 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42), with a volume of 867182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.42).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.41. The company has a market capitalization of £968.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 434.82 and a current ratio of 434.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 163.27%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP.L) Company Profile (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

