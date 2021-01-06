Gemini Dollar (GUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.91 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $16.18 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, HitBTC, Bibox and DEx.top.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00028501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00116734 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00243686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.00503343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00049801 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00248074 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016896 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bibox, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

