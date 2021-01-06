Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will report $9.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.10 million and the lowest is $8.89 million. Genasys posted sales of $8.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $46.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.36 million to $46.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $55.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

Several research firms have commented on GNSS. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $714,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,622. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genasys by 7.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 108.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the third quarter worth $78,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $217.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

