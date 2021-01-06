Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.44.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Shares of GNK opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.93. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,980 shares of company stock worth $891,575. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.