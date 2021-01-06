General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Major Shareholder Sells $72,185.40 in Stock

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $72,185.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,204.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get General Finance alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Neil Gagnon sold 107 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $10,812.35.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Neil Gagnon sold 6,118 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $615,654.34.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Neil Gagnon sold 10 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $1,008.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Neil Gagnon sold 18 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $1,810.80.

On Friday, December 18th, Neil Gagnon sold 709 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $71,169.42.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Neil Gagnon sold 2,997 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $301,018.68.

On Monday, December 14th, Neil Gagnon sold 500 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $50,030.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Neil Gagnon sold 1,023 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $102,320.46.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Neil Gagnon sold 1,585 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $158,658.50.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Neil Gagnon sold 513 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $51,407.73.

General Finance stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. 29,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,112. General Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $266.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 177.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Finance in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.