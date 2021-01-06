General Motors (NYSE:GM) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of GM stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,797,877 shares of company stock valued at $77,288,207 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in General Motors by 11.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in General Motors by 8.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in General Motors by 129.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,236,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,588,000 after acquiring an additional 698,029 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

