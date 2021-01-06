Gerdau Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,272 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,301% compared to the typical volume of 733 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on GGB shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gerdau from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,184,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,992. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Gerdau has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 981,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gerdau by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Gerdau by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 469,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.