Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.55. Gevo shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 5,523 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEVO shares. Noble Financial raised their target price on shares of Gevo from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gevo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $515.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.43.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Gevo by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Gevo by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

