GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NYSE:GFL traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. 570,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,220. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million. Analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,460,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $938,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

