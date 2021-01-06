Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Plans $0.30 Dividend

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.23 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.