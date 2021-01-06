GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,763.63 ($23.04).

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,375.40 ($17.97) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a market capitalization of £69.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,375.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,476.36.

In other GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,240,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,277,367 shares of company stock worth $4,425,399,255.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.