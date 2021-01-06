Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.62 Million

Brokerages forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will post $39.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.55 million to $44.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $2.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,777.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $121.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.66 million to $126.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $227.71 million, with estimates ranging from $162.41 million to $280.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,930,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 820,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,148. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

