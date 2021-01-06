Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) Stock Price Down 0%

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.65. 330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 10.39% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.