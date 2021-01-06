Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.17 and last traded at $37.59. Approximately 24,430 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 19,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHIS. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 146,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 87,212 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000.

