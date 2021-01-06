GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $31,618.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $700,696.95 and approximately $31,618.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,610.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.74 or 0.03313293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.22 or 0.00474479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.02 or 0.01256896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00399880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00021451 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00181756 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

