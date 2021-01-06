Gnosis 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $962,148.00 (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Gnosis has a market cap of $154.83 million and $962,148.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $102.91 or 0.00292675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 39.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00041512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00318402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,589 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars.

