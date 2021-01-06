GoHelpFund Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One GoHelpFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox. During the last week, GoHelpFund has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $16,755.37 and approximately $4,901.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00028827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00122059 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00260699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.21 or 0.00511074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00049809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00256380 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017127 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com.

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

