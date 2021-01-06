Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading Up 13.5%

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) were up 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 9,796,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 7,618,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,677,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,717,000 after buying an additional 6,583,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,508,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,503,000 after buying an additional 461,848 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,631,000 after buying an additional 7,687,542 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,343,000 after buying an additional 2,397,330 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,567,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,714,000 after buying an additional 445,966 shares during the period. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

