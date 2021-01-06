Gold Poker (GPKR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,849.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $9,265.01 and $2,849.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 56.7% against the dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00028857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00118574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00208692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.87 or 0.00514101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00049859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00251269 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017092 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

