Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Gold Resource’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0031.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years. Gold Resource has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

