Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) (CVE:GOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.65

Shares of Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) (CVE:GOG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 535501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$105.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39.

About Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) (CVE:GOG)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It focuses on gold, silver, and base metal projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.