Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Trading Up 2.1%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.27 and last traded at $39.20. 72,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 87,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 350.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 661,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 515,024 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 108,838.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 435,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after acquiring an additional 435,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 681,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after acquiring an additional 268,867 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 144,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.