Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.44.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans purchased 2,666 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.7% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 462.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

