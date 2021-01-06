Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) shares traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 162,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 118,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

Goldsource Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company also holds interest in the Border property which covers an area of approximately 16,703 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

