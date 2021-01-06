Gossamer Bio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,321 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,195% compared to the typical daily volume of 102 put options.

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 96,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $999,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 102,020 shares of company stock worth $1,053,802 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 254,417 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 27.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 27,906 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 38.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 133.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 99,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth $131,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. The firm has a market cap of $750.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

