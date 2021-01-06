Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) COO William Stan Meyer Sells 10,000 Shares

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $904,100.00.

LOPE opened at $91.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.29. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $106.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.67 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 96,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after acquiring an additional 284,812 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

