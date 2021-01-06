Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Director Buys C$28,600.00 in Stock

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Director John Lagourgue bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, with a total value of C$28,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$508,402.18.

John Lagourgue also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) alerts:

On Tuesday, November 24th, John Lagourgue sold 100,000 shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total value of C$184,100.00.

BUS opened at C$1.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$160.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87. Grande West Transportation Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.85.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grande West Transportation Group Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) Company Profile

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.