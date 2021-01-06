Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.74

Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 8270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

