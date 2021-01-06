Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.55

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPEAF shares. Bank of America cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

