Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,606 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 334,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 276,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 421,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.