Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 89.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.