Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.57 Million Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Stepan were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Stepan by 7.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Stepan by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Stepan by 31.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 6.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 8.5% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $1,220,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,526,573.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,018.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,959 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

SCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.28. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $464.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

