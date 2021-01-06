Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7,469.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 158,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 75,009 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,658,000 after acquiring an additional 214,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $69,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,391.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,556 shares of company stock valued at $417,067. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

