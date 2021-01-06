Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,805 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. BidaskClub lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEE opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

