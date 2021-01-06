Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $98,000.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $417,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.16. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

