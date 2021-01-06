Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 51.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after buying an additional 57,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $228,821,000 after buying an additional 39,556 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,677,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,362,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESE stock opened at $100.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.76 and its 200 day moving average is $89.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.07. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $107.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $208.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

