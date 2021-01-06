Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,629 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.39. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $82.28.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

