Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 600 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in 51job were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in 51job during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in 51job in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 51job in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in 51job by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in 51job by 6.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 40.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOBS opened at $69.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.75. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.80.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $133.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JOBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

