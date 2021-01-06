Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $5.00. Greenlane shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 18,189 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $524.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.77.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.95 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $111,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at $180,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,779 shares of company stock valued at $846,559. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 86.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Greenlane by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Greenlane by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

