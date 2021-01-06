Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) Insider Mark Hine Sells 80,000 Shares

Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) insider Mark Hine sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total value of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

Mark Hine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Mark Hine sold 10,000 shares of Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11), for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,105.30).

GFM stock opened at GBX 114 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.20. The company has a market cap of £197.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.64. Griffin Mining Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.50 ($1.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price for the company.

Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

