GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.98

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $45.46, with a volume of 66135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 913.58 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. On average, analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,284,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

