Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) stock traded down C$0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 533. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.57. The stock has a market cap of C$721.71 million and a PE ratio of -51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a one year low of C$15.26 and a one year high of C$28.88.

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$52.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.05 per share, with a total value of C$453,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,270.

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

