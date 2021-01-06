Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

Shares of TSE GCG.A traded down C$0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$15.00 and a 52 week high of C$28.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.93. The company has a market cap of C$718.93 million and a P/E ratio of -51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

