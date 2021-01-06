Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Trading Up 2.4%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF)’s share price was up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 7,040 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GUKYF shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GUKYF)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.