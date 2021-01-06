H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FUL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $53.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $217,260.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,351 shares in the company, valued at $722,572.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 27,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,366,616.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,533,830.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,483 shares of company stock worth $2,601,124. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 62.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

