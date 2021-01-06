Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. BidaskClub lowered Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $119.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.33.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,442 shares of company stock valued at $152,957 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,101,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $277,693,000 after buying an additional 442,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,786,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,031,000 after buying an additional 64,110 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 104.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,408,000 after buying an additional 849,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Haemonetics by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,384,000 after buying an additional 171,266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Haemonetics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,285,000 after buying an additional 271,109 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.