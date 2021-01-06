Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.38. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $122.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 108.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 878,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 457,279 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 57.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.