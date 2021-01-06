Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.86.

HBI stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,612.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,668 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

