Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HNGR. ValuEngine raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NYSE:HNGR opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. Hanger has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.30. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $256.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hanger will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hanger by 1.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

